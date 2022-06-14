Court docs: Cincinnati man charged more than year after girlfriend's death in NKY crash

A Cincinnati man is facing charges in Northern Kentucky more than a year after a fatal crash that resulted in the death of his girlfriend, according to documents filed in Kenton County Circuit Court.

Kevin Ferguson Jr., 25, was indicted late last month on one count of second-degree manslaughter, court records show.

Ferguson pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday morning, his attorneys, Mark and Michael Woloshin, told The Enquirer. The attorneys declined to comment further, saying the case is in its early stages.

In April of last year, Ferguson was driving southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree, according to the Kenton County Police Department. He was injured during the crash and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

Jordan Miller, 23, also of Cincinnati was in the front passenger seat during the crash. She sustained fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, adding no other vehicles were involved.

In court filings, prosecutors say Ferguson was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

"Emergency responders had trouble locating the vehicle because Ferguson had no idea where he was," Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders wrote in a correspondence filed in court.

"Investigation also showed Ferguson spent approximately 5 minutes on the phone with a friend before calling 911," Sanders wrote.

Sanders said Ferguson and Miller were in an on-again, off-again relationship, adding that Miller's family "is very involved and intent on pursuing accountability."

Ferguson is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial in November. The case is being heard before Judge Patricia Summe.

