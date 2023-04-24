Court docs give details in shootout that hurt 2 officers, killed Daniel Ghebrehiwet

More details have emerged in the east-side shooting last week that injured two Indianapolis officers and killed 46-year-old Daniel Ghebrehiwet.

Indianapolis police officials identified Darnell Harmon as the passenger who was with Ghebrehiwet when the exchange of gunfire occurred Thursday near 30th Street and Post Road. Harmon ran when the vehicle they were traveling in got stuck following a brief vehicle pursuit with police. He was arrested on an unrelated narcotics warrant.

A preliminary probable cause affidavit detailing Harmon’s arrest sheds some light on the events leading up to the shooting:

The initial investigation

Detectives with Indiana’s Crime Guns Task Force on Thursday were working a firearms investigation involving Ghebrehiwet alongside Lawrence police at East 36th Street. Ghebrehiwet’s involvement in the firearms investigation was not mentioned in the affidavit.

Court records said he was seen walking outside a residence with a rifle bag, and another person followed. The pair then got into a van, which began traveling to North Post Road.

The pursuit

Detectives tried to conduct a traffic stop on the van, a black 2007 Toyota Sienna, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.

Ghebrehiwet did not stop, the affidavit states, and a pursuit ensued. Two police vehicles unsuccessfully tried to stop the van, which then turned south near the 8600 block of East 30th Street into a business parking lot. The van continued south, down the east side of the building and into a grassy area where it was unable to continue due to the terrain.

An exchange of gunfire then occurred between Ghebrehiwet and four Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers. Ghebrehiwet was struck and pronounced dead on the scene. Two officers were shot and taken to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers approached the van, but the passenger was not inside. Police then began searching for the passenger.

The search

Police searched the streets east of where the shooting occurred to find the passenger. While they perused the neighborhood, a resident near north Routiers Avenue said they were inside their living room and saw a person run past their house, the affidavit said. The resident then heard their garage door open and shut. They told police that when they tried locking their garage door to their house, someone began wiggling their doorknob.

The resident then saw the man leave the back door of the garage, take his shirt off and jump the fence. They gave a description to police. Marion County Crime Lab investigators found the shirt in the backyard.

Police found Harmon without a shirt near East 27th Street and North Post Road. Detectives in court records said he was taken to the department’s Homicide Office, where he refused to talk. Police further arrested him on preliminary charges of residential entry and resisting law enforcement in connection with last Thursday’s investigation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

