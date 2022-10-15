Court docs: Driver sentenced 4-6 years for fatal Westwood crash

A driver involved in a crash that left a man dead in Westwood nearly two years ago has been sentenced to serve time in prison.

Raymond Chambers, 33, of Millvale, was sentenced Thursday to a prison term of four to six years, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Chambers pleaded guilty in September to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, court records show.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021, to investigate a fatal crash in the 2500 block of Harrison Avenue, according to Cincinnati police.

Officials said Chambers lost control of his 2010 Ford Fusion while driving eastbound on Harrison Avenue when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

Chambers and the driver of the second vehicle both suffered minor injuries and were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, police said at the time.

A passenger in the other vehicle, 56-year-old Paul Mizell, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and court records. Chambers' passenger suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Chambers was indicted over a year after the fatal crash. As part of his sentence, he will also have his driver's license suspended for 10 years.

