Court docs: Drunk driver accused of killing pedestrian thought she hit an animal

Jul. 27—The motorist accused of striking and killing a man in the early morning hours of July 23 before driving off allegedly told investigators she thought she possibly hit an animal.

Desirea Garrera, 25, faces a vehicular homicide while under the influence felony charge in Flathead County District Court following her arrest over the weekend. A New York resident, Garrera is being held in the county jail on a $100,000 bond.

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department announced the fatal hit-and-run in a press release over the weekend. They said that Garrera struck a pedestrian — identified as Lawrence Joseph Souza, Jr. in court documents — near the intersection of East Idaho Street and Seventh Avenue East North in Kalispell about 3 a.m. Souza later succumbed to his wounds, police said. Garrera was arrested soon after.

Newly filed court documents reveal that police caught up with Garrera at Logan Health Medical Center after staff there contacted authorities to report treating people injured in a crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian. Pulling into the facility, officers spotted a damaged Jeep Cherokee and approached, finding Garrera inside.

Garrera told investigators that she brought a friend, suffering a medical emergency, to the facility for treatment, court documents said. She allegedly said she thought she might have struck an animal.

Officers described Garrera as boasting slurred speech as well as glossy and bloodshot eyes during the conversation, according to court documents. Taken to the department as part of the investigation, Garrera allegedly showed "indicators of impairment" during subsequent field sobriety tests, court documents said.

Garrera is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson for her Aug. 18 arraignment. Vehicular homicide while under the influence carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.