Court docs: Forest Park man charged after two-year-old shot by unattended gun

A Forest Park man is accused of leaving a firearm unattended, which led to a two-year-old being shot, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Matthew Dobson, 23, was arrested Sunday and charged with child endangerment, court records show.

Documents say the incident happened Saturday at the 11000 block of Elkwood Drive in Forest Park.

Dobson left a loaded handgun on a couch near playing children, police said in an affidavit. The document says the handgun discharged and struck the two-year-old in the chest and arm.

According to the affidavit, Dobson stated he left the handgun to attend to his pregnant girlfriend who was having contractions.

Dobson was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center early Sunday morning, jail records show. He's scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Forest Park man charged after two-year-old shot by unattended gun