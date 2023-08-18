Court docs: Man arrested in ex-girlfriend's killing had previous domestic violence charges

Keyshawn Pettis was charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Nichole Kirksey on Aug. 18, but that wasn’t the first time Pettis had been violent towards her, according to court documents from 2016.

On Aug. 15, police responded to a call regarding a person shot in the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane. There, officers found 27-year-old Pettis on the front porch with an apparent gunshot wound and a trail of blood leading into the apartment and up the stairs. A firearm lay on the floor at the door to the bedroom, where Kirksey's body was found sitting in an office chair.

Pettis was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. The affidavit describes his wound as being self-inflicted.

A neighbor told police he was going out on the porch to have a cigarette when he heard three gunshots. He went outside to see Pettis, whom he recognized as Kirksey’s ex-boyfriend, stumbling and bleeding.

Earlier that day, the neighbor had seen Pettis outside and Pettis had said that he did not want his ex, Kirksey, to know he was there. The neighbor's wife knew that Pettis and Kirksey had broken up recently.

Earlier that day, Kirksey had dropped two friends off at her apartment before leaving to run some errands. The friends told police that they heard knocking on the front door but couldn’t see anyone outside through the peephole. When they called Kirksey to ask if she was expecting someone, Kirksey said the neighbor had called to tell her her “baby daddy” was outside. She instructed them not to open the door for him.

The two friends were in an upstairs bedroom, when Kirksey returned and they heard her talking with Pettis outside. Kirksey and Pettis came inside the apartment and went to another upstairs bedroom. Pettis slammed the door behind him.

“Do you want to have anything to do with me?” the friends heard Pettis say.

“No … don’t do that,” they heard Kirksey reply. Three gunshot sounds followed.

Investigators found a black suitcase and grey drawstring bag outside the apartment that contained an empty 9mm magazine, a clear plastic baggie with several 9mm bullets and an unloaded magazine. Some of the bullets had the same head stamp as the casings recovered inside the apartment.

One woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting in the 1400 block of Salisbury Lane on the south side of Indianapolis on Aug. 15, 2023.

Pettis had past domestic violence charges, court documents show

In 2016, Pettis faced multiple charges in a domestic violence case involving Kirksey. Court documents say Pettis had assaulted and strangled Kirksey when they were living together with Kirksey's children.

The incident started when an ex-girlfriend of Pettis had messaged him and then sent Kirksey a screenshot of their conversation. Kirksey told police in that incident Pettis had slapped and punched her.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Pettis had strangled Kirksey to the point that she thought she would lose consciousness.

At the time, Kirksey had not been looking to press charges, she only wanted a restraining order against Pettis.

Pettis was convicted of battery resulting in bodily injury and sentenced to 164 days of probation in July 2016. Seven years later, he faces the charge of murdering Kirksey.

An initial hearing is set for Aug. 21.

