Court docs: Man arrested in fatal Greenwood shooting told police 'I didn't know the guy'

He never met the man he is accused of killing in a Greenwood parking lot, Marco Antonio Gonzalez told police, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by investigators.

The 25-year-old is facing a preliminary charge of murder in the March 8 shooting death of Timothy Sannito. Gonzalez was arrested Monday, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Charges have not yet been filed by the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office.

Sannito, a father of two, was shot moments after returning to his car from a restaurant at 997 East County Line Road.

Surveillance video did not show any interaction between Sannito and Gonzalez prior to the shooting. The probably cause affidavit for Gonzalez's arrest does not indicate the men knew each other prior to the shooting.

Witnesses said a black SUV left the area after the gunfire. Police found Sannito on the ground next to his Honda CRV that was still running with the driver’s door open. Sannito was transported to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The passenger side window of the CRV was busted open. Investigators found a bullet hole in the driver’s seat, fired cartridges and a bullet fragment nearby, according to police.

What happened prior to the shooting?

Investigators found surveillance video of an SUV arriving in the parking lot about five minutes before the shooting, doing a U-turn then pulling into the spot next to Sannito’s CRV, according to the affidavit.

Sannito was captured on surveillance video leaving a restaurant at 9:18 p.m., then getting in his car. The black SUV was parked on the passenger side of Sannito’s CRV.

The brake lights of Sannito’s vehicle illuminated and there was movement from the driver’s side of the SUV next to him, the video showed.

This was when witnesses said shots were fired, according to police. The surveillance video showed that at 9:19 p.m., the SUV backed out of its parking space and Sannito fell to the pavement behind his CRV.

The SUV left the area westbound on County Line Road, police said.

Suspect vehicle spotted by Greenwood officer

The following day at 10:20 p.m., a Greenwood patrol officer was passed by an SUV matching the suspect’s vehicle. The driver of the SUV put their hood up, slumped down in their seat and looked away from the officer as he passed the police vehicle, investigators said.

Using the SUV’s license plate number, the officer determined it was captured by a camera in the area of the shooting a few minutes before it happened. The officer followed the vehicle for a few minutes then stopped the driver for speeding and disregarding a traffic signal.

The driver was identified as Gonzalez, who appeared nervous and was visibly shaking, according to the affidavit.

A firearm was found tucked near the passenger seat and center console in Gonzalez’s SUV. Investigators examined the handgun. It was determined cartridges from the shooting scene were fired by the handgun found in Gonzalez’s SUV, according to the affidavit.

During the traffic stop, Gonzalez said within the past few days he had fired the weapon at a vehicle that did not stop, which he believed was a police vehicle. The officer took possession of the handgun during the traffic stop.

Gonzalez was detained and interviewed by police then released while the firearm was processed. Police continued surveillance of Gonzalez after he was initially released, according to the affidavit.

After his arrest on Monday, Gonzalez told a detective that a murder charge might not stick in the case since "it wasn't premeditated and I didn't know the guy,” according to the affidavit.

Who was Timothy Sannito?

Sannito, of Indianapolis, was married with a son and daughter.

“The loss of Tim has left his family and friends with an unsettling void in their lives,” the man’s obituary reads.

Sannito had four brothers and met his wife while they both attended Purdue University. Sannito graduated from the engineering program at Purdue then received a master of business administration from the University of Indianapolis.

He was a member of Triangle Engineering Fraternity at Purdue. Tim has worked for NSK for the last 30 years. He coached his children’s sports teams for multiple years, according to his obituary.

Sannito was a devoted and kind son and son-in-law, who regularly called and visited his mother. He loved bonfires and bean soup with his father-in-law and always helped his mother-in-law with computer issues, his obituary reads.

“He loved being a dad and husband,” Sannito’s obituary reads. “He loved grilling with his son and going to ‘Dad’s Weekend’ at IU with his daughter. He was a family man and loved deeply.”

