Court docs: Man assaulted 2 UC students, injured officer in residence building

An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents.

Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, was charged with assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels Hall and then tried to fight a police officer, court documents state.

According to an affidavit, one of the victims was in an elevator at the campus student residence building with Campbell. As she tried to get out, the suspect allegedly made her stay by “pulling and tugging” the victim’s clothes.

An affidavit stated that Campbell allegedly hit the woman in the head multiple times, punching her in the mouth.

Court documents state that a witness heard the woman in the elevator scream for help.

In addition, the affidavit states that the witness ordered the suspect to get off of the victim, but instead, he began to assault the other student.

Eventually, the second victim was able to get away from the suspect by biting his fingers. She then called 911.

Authorities arrived at the scene and arrested Campbell, where he allegedly fought an officer, causing injury.

It is unknown if Campbell is also a UC student.

Campbell is expected to appear in a Hamilton County court on Monday afternoon for his arraignment.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court docs: Man assaulted 2 UC students, injured officer on campus