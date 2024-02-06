Court docs: Man charged in Fountain Square beating lurked outside couple's apartment

An Indianapolis man has been charged in the brutal assault of a 37-year-old with a 2x4 in Fountain Square after detectives say they traced front door camera footage of him lurking outside the couple’s door and a family member identifying him as the culprit.

About 5:30 a.m. Jan. 27, Joshua Burton was found by his wife beaten in the stairwell of the couple's apartment in the 900 block of Prospect Street shortly after taking out their dogs — Corn and Princess Poppy. His wife told police that when she looked outside upon hearing the disturbance, she saw a man standing over her husband holding a wood board in his hand. She began fighting and yelling at the man until he fled the apartment building with a piece of wood in his hand, she told officers.

Josh Burton, 37, was taking his Boston terrier (Corn) and chihuahua (Princess Poppy) out of his and his wife's apartment on Prospect Street in Fountain Square when he was attacked with a wood plank. The assault left him in a hospital.

The random attack put Burton into a coma, where he remains, with multiple skull fractures. He's undergone two surgeries to relieve swelling, his wife told IndyStar.

'Going to hit you in the (expletive) head'

Court records said detectives were given video clips from security cameras capturing the moments leading up to the assault. Police said in a probable cause affidavit that a white man is seen knocking on the couple’s apartment door about an hour before Burton was beaten. When Burton answered, the man asked to use the bathroom and then another question that couldn’t be heard. Police said Burton is heard saying “Cocaine? Meth? No,” and shutting the door.

About a half hour after that exchange, more video clips show the same man returning to their apartment carrying a plate and a wooden object. He then breaks off a piece of wood, the affidavit said, and begins pacing the hall and talking to himself.

“I was going to hit you in the (expletive) head,” the man is heard saying, according to police.

He is then seen entering the stairwell outside of the camera view. Police said the assault occurred shortly after and can be heard on the recordings.

Police showed the videos to a family member of Brandon Eaton, who contacted officers after seeing pictures of him on social media as a suspect. They confirmed the man in the hallway was Eaton, court records state.

On Feb.1, detectives arrested Eaton in the emergency room of a hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound. Eaton told officers he had been shot shortly after 8:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 2300 block of Prospect Street, hours after Burton's attack. No suspect information has been released in the shooting, which occurred just over a mile from the couple's apartment. Police said Eaton refused to speak with investigators when they asked about his injuries.

Marion County prosecutors on Feb. 5 charged Eaton with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery, a felony. The prosecutor’s office requested a higher-than-normal bond, at $200,000, citing “egregious” facts of the case and his posing a “risk to the physical safety” of the community. His bond was set at $50,000 surety and $15,000 cash.

IndyStar has reached out to Eaton's public defender and has not heard back in time of publishing this article.

