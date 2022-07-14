Court docs: Man charged with murder after woman, 24, beaten to death in February

A man was taken into custody Wednesday five months after a woman was beaten to death in Hartwell.

Mayzio Arnold, 25, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the Feb. 15 death Deandrea Funchess, 24.

The Hamilton County coroner determined her death was a homicide.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Galbraith Road on Feb. 15 and found Funchess unresponsive. She was later declared dead at the scene.

An affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court says Arnold physically assaulted Funchess "to such a degree that her head was internally decapitated from the body."

Arnold was arraigned in municipal court Thursday. A grand jury will review the case for a possible indictment July 25.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court docs: Man charged with murder after woman beaten to death in February