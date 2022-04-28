Court docs: Man confesses to killing woman in 2013 in University Heights

Aleksey Koloskov, 35, of Blue Ash appears in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Thursday. Koloskov confessed to killing a 28-year-old woman in 2013, according to court documents.

A 35-year-old Blue Ash man has confessed to killing a woman in University Heights about nine years ago, according to court documents.

Aleksey Koloskov is charged with murder in the death of a woman who was 28 at the time of the killing. Koloskov was 26.

The Enquirer is not naming the victim at this time because it is not known if her family has been notified and the circumstances of her death are unclear.

Court documents state the killing took place on Deckebach Avenue on or about August 1, 2013.

"Koloskov came to police and confessed to killing the victim," court documents state. "Information he provided was verified by a detective."

Police records state Koloskov left the victim’s body in a wooded area along southbound Interstate 75 in Kenton County in Kentucky.

Koloskov is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

According to public records, Koloskov has no prior criminal record outside of traffic violations.

The Enquirer will update this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Aleksey Koloskov confesses to killing woman in 2013 in University Heights, court docs state