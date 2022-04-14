A man charged in connection with a quadruple shooting in Covington that left three children injured, one critically, is accused of firing the first shots, according to documents filed in Kenton County District Court.

In cell phone and surveillance video of the shooting, Thomas Brown of Erlanger and dozens of others are seen gathered to watch two teenage girls fight, the documents say.

According to court records, five more people jumped into the fight and Brown, 41, is spotted in the middle of the crowd brandishing a firearm and shooting into the air.

Another male produces a firearm and starts exchanging gunfire with Brown, the court documents say.

"As a result of Brown introducing a handgun to what was, until that point, a fist-fight, three children suffered serious physical injuries from gunshot wounds," a criminal complaint reads.

A 17-year-old was also arrested in connection with the shooting, officials said.

Officers and fire units were called at 6:45 p.m. April 4 to the 200 block of West 17th Street after calls to dispatch about a shooting. Officers then located four gunshot victims.

The victims in the shooting were a 7-year-old boy, an 11-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

Brown was shot along with the three other victims. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. After treatment, he was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department on an open warrant out of Covington.

He's charged with assault, rioting and illegal possession of a handgun by a felon.

Brown is scheduled in court for a preliminary hearing on April 21. Documents show Brown has been ordered to home incarceration.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court docs: Man introduced gun into fight involving children, injuring 3 in Covington