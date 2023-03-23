Court docs: Man seen near home of trafficked teen

Mar. 23—Court documents released this week in the case of 53-year-old Michael Horne, a Kokomo man accused of trafficking a 14-year-old Perry County boy, show the defendant and his vehicle were seen outside the boy's Tell City residence just hours before he was declared missing.

Michael Horne, 53, is facing a Level 3 felony charge of promotion of child sexual trafficking in the case, all stemming from an investigation that police say began March 19.

That's the day local authorities were contacted by the Tell City Police Department (Perry County) in reference to a 14-year-old juvenile male who had been reported missing.

Initial investigation into the boy's disappearance seemed to lead authorities to Horne after the defendant's vehicle — a white 2021 Tesla — was reportedly seen entering Tell City on March 18 and was also seen parked near the boy's house that same day, per the affidavit.

On March 19, local authorities went to Horne's residence in the 4000 block of Independence Drive to seek more information about the case, according to court documents, and Horne reportedly told police when first asked that he hadn't been to Tell City or knew about the missing boy.

However, as questioning continued, per the affidavit, Horne then "appeared very nervous and was looking around awkwardly," the affidavit noted.

During that initial encounter with Horne, authorities say they were also able to observe the same white Tesla — determined to be that due to the license plate number — parked in Horne's garage.

Horne then allowed police to search his residence, according to court documents, and it was then that authorities reportedly located the 14-year-old Tell City boy standing in a bathroom.

The boy looked "lethargic," "out of it" and also appeared to have a hickey on his neck, per the affidavit.

During an interview later on with detectives regarding the case, Horne reportedly admitted he was in Tell City on March 18 "for no particular reason," and he ended up seeing the boy at a gas station, court documents indicated.

The boy was reportedly asking for a ride, Horne added, so he picked the boy up and drove him back to Kokomo, court records noted.

Court records also indicate Horne told investigators he allowed the boy to sleep in his (Horne's) bed while Horne slept in the living room, and Horne also said he no idea how the boy ended up with a hickey on his neck because he "didn't touch" the juvenile.

Horne also reportedly denied he had ever communicated with the boy before allegedly seeing him at the gas station, though a subsequent search of Horne's cell phone revealed a Kik messenger communication between the two.

That search also allegedly revealed several photos of Horne and the boy together in Horne's vehicle, along with alleged pictures of the boy's genitalia, per the affidavit.

Horne is being held on $25,000 cash bond at the Howard County Jail.