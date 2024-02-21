Court docs: Man threatened to kill woman numerous times

Feb. 21—"I've killed someone before, and I will put you in the ground."

That is part of what police say took place during a dispute between an Indianapolis man and another female as they were driving last month through Miami County.

Achery Nailon, 42, is facing charges of attempted murder, a level 1 felony; kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony; criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony; intimidation, a level 5 felony; criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony; pointing a firearm at another, a level 6 felony; and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery for his connection to the incident.

Court records also indicate Nailon has a probation violation — for a charge of murder — out of St. Joseph County.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred Jan. 27 while Nailon and an unidentified woman were inside a vehicle together along U.S. 31, according to court records.

Police state Nailon was a passenger in the vehicle, and the female was behind the wheel.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Nailon and the female occupant had reportedly visited Nailon's relatives in South Bend and were on their way back to Indianapolis when Nailon allegedly became agitated with the woman.

It was then that Nailon allegedly struck the woman "twice in the face with a closed fist" and "grabbed her hair several times," per court records, in an attempt to allegedly grab the woman's cell phone.

When he was unsuccessful in that attempt, Nailon then reportedly reached into the back seat and grabbed a firearm, court records indicate.

Nailon then allegedly pointed the firearm at the woman's head and began "threatening to kill her," at one point reportedly grabbing the steering wheel and trying to force the vehicle off the road, court records note.

That's when police say the woman then reportedly stopped the vehicle and attempted to grab her cell phone from the floorboard.

Around that same time, investigators state Nailon allegedly continued to make threats toward the woman, eventually firing a shot into the roof of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The woman continued to drive toward Indianapolis, later telling police she "feared" for her life if she did not do so, court documents indicate.

The woman also later told investigators she began to drive at a high rate of speed in an "attempt to be stopped by police," to which Nailon allegedly told her, "If we get stopped, I'll just shoot you in the face in front of them and cuff up," per court records.

Once the pair were back in Indianapolis, the woman ultimately called law enforcement and filed a report, per court records, reportedly telling investigators that Nailon had also threatened to shoot her once before.

Nailon is being held without bond at the Miami County Jail, and his initial hearing is pending.