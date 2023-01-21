Court docs: Manchester boy suffered burns, beating, and strikes with a cord from dad

Jan. 20—A Manchester father admitted to hitting, scalding and striking his 7-year-old son with an electrical cord to discipline the boy for lying, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Murtadah Mohammad, 25, of the 100 block of Eastern Avenue, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

First responders, answering a 911 call on Jan. 17, discovered the boy in full cardiac arrest, after he had lost consciousness and stopped breathing. He had suffered significant burns to his face and body at some point during the week.

Doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital, where the boy was later taken, found numerous other injuries, including bruised lips, a missing tooth, a torn section of mouth, a fracture at the base of his skull, burns over 15-20% of his body, bruising from hair-pulling, and loop marks with broken skin and underlying bruises on his legs and abdomen.

Dr. Alice Newton of MGH estimated 30 or more loop-type injuries, according to an affidavit.

Causes of the child's skull fracture and cardiac arrest were unknown.

Mohammad changed his accounts of what happened several times, and his son's injuries and evidence at their home did not appear to match Mohammad's statements, according to documents.

According to the court filing, Mohammad initially said he didn't see what happened. He said he put a pot of water on the stove to make oatmeal and soup and the boy was busy playing with his Oculus, a virtual reality video game headset, while Mohammad was taking a shower. Police found a blue pot with two handles on the kitchen floor.

The responding officer told Mohammad that several things were inconsistent with his statements: No oatmeal, soup or other foods were out or near the stove in preparation for cooking. The boy's Oculus was neatly wrapped in its cord and tucked on a shelf in his bedroom. Mohammad, who was fully dressed and without wet hair when first responders arrived, didn't appear to have been in the shower. No signs of anyone having showered were found in the bathroom — including any towels. Police also discovered what appeared to be a fresh break or crack in the shower stall.

Mohammad later stated that he had "put" the boy into the shower. He subsequently said that he told his son to get into the shower and that the boy was scared of him and would obey. According to a responding police officers' statement, "We asked Mohammad if he thought a child would get into a shower and remain there with water that caused extensive burning and he stated that he is sure (he) would, due to his fear of him."

At Elliot Hospital, where the boy was initially taken, a Manchester police detective asked to view the call log in Mohammad's cellphone. Mohammad turned his phone to show police, then turned it back and proceeded to delete the log. Police seized the phone, believing it held evidence, and have applied for a search warrant to examine it.

On Jan. 18, Mohammad called police, asking what he could do for the case, and was advised to come in for a voluntary interview. His explanations of the boy's injuries didn't mesh with his initial accounts, and he changed his explanations repeatedly, according to the court filing. He ultimately stated that the sequence of events he first reported to police and during this interview were not correct.

After spanking did not stop his son from lying, Mohammad said he moved onto using a cord, according to the court filing.

On Jan. 18, police received an anonymous tip that Mohammad was in the process of loading many items into his car, which led an officer to believe he was preparing to leave the area because of the investigation.

The boy's mother previously had posted a photograph on Facebook of the boy in the ICU with a comment identifying Mohammad as being wanted and on the run, according to the court document. Mohammad was later located and arrested on Thursday.

Police said the case is ongoing, and more charges may be added.