Court docs: Murder of Tristyn Bailey was ‘100% premeditated,’ friend of accused killer says

The murder of St. Johns County 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was “100% premeditated,” a friend of accused killer Aiden Fucci said, according to newly released court documents.

The State Attorney’s Office released dozens of emails sent to the school resource officer as well as St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

One particular document mentions what a friend said happened the night of the crime. That friend mentioned that Fucci said several times that he wanted to kill someone in the woods.

The friend, who Action News Jax is not identifying due to their age, mentioned how Fucci was infuriated about something and threatened Tristyn with a knife out of jealousy.

The friend said he feels responsible for what happened because he said he invited her out the night she was killed, according to the documents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The documents also said the friend believed there was a chance his family could have been harmed by Fucci, and he also said Fucci may have had a bag of clothes to change into.

Fucci faces one count of first-degree murder in her death and his trial is still on track for November.

Fucci’s lawyers also filed several motions on Tuesday, including one that asks the judge to bar cameras from livestreaming jury selection.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is still combing through several other emails sent to Patriot Oaks Academy, where Tristyn and Fucci attended. He will have the latest on those correspondences beginning on FOX30 Action News Jax at 10.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.