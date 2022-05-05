Court docs: No indictment for man, woman accused of making threats at UC graduation

A Hamilton County grand jury decided Wednesday not to indict a man and woman accused of making threats during the University of Cincinnati's graduation ceremony on Saturday, court records show.

Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were each charged with one count of making terroristic threats and one count of inducing panic, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Court documents say the two interacted by text, saying a shooter was "in place, they were not checked for weapons, and the Dean was going to be shot."

A response text read "excellent," court documents say, adding the texts were observed by a participant in the ceremony who contacted police. UC's Department of Public Safety did not issue an alert to the campus community, according to the university's website.

Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office Spokesperson Amy Clausing said the facts of the case ultimately didn't fit the elements of the offense under state law, adding the graduation ceremony was neither evacuated nor delayed as a result of the texts.

The prosecutor's office doesn't anticipate any subsequent charges being filed against Isaac and Michaela Dial, Clausing told The Enquirer.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: No indictment for man, woman accused of making threats at graduation