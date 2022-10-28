Court docs: Norwood woman charged with murder in 4-month-old daughter's death

A Norwood woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her 4-month-old child earlier this month, court records show.

Rebecca King, 37, is charged with murder, according to documents filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

In an affidavit, Norwood police said King purposely caused her daughter's death "by means of blunt impact." The incident happened Oct. 8, court records show.

King was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Friday, jail records show. She's scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Norwood woman charged with murder in 4-month-old daughter's death