Court docs shed some light on fatal shooting at Ichabod's on Saturday

Jul. 26—A fight involving several people at Ichabod's East quickly escalated into a night that ended in gunfire, a man's death, one man in serious condition and two people arrested, according to court documents.

Daniel Martinez, a 42-year-old barber in Spokane, was identified by his family as the victim of the shooting early Saturday at the bar on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Police arrested Alexandro Aguilar, 29, on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a gun. He was being held in Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anthony Bonds Jr., 26, is being held in the county jail on a $20,000 bond on suspicion of second-degree assault.

A fight broke out between multiple men at the bar late Friday evening, witnesses told Spokane Valley detectives.

Employees working at the time told police they shut off the lights and tried to close the bar, but they said it did not work to stop the fight. It is not clear in the documents what started the argument.

Detectives watched security footage from inside Ichabod's, which captured the fight involving around 10 people, one of whom matched Aguilar's description, and another matching Bonds' description.

Around midnight, one witness said she tried to stop the fight by talking to one of the men involved, who allegedly told her, "I have a gun. You know what that means," according to court documents.

Security footage showed a person police suspect was Aguilar leave through the south entrance, return with a pistol and fire multiple shots inside the bar, according to the court documents. Two bullets struck Martinez, who died inside the bar. One witness told police he was with Martinez and Aguilar that night, and said the three of them had gone to the bar as friends.

Investigators later found 12 bullet casings inside the club and a gun on top of the roof of a neighboring residence, according to court documents.

One witness was shot in the foot. Bonds' brother went to the hospital with five gunshot wounds — three to his chest and two to his abdomen, according to court documents. As of Monday, he was in serious condition at the hospital, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.

After the shooting, Bonds went back inside the club, according to court documents. One of the employees told police she saw him "stomp" on Martinez's face.

Bonds told police he thought Martinez had shot his brother. He said he had no idea Martinez was fatally wounded, instead thinking he was "knocked out," according to court documents.

One of the employees at Ichabod's said she saw Bonds assault Martinez and then attempt to leave the scene, according to court documents. She took him toward the police and said he needed to be arrested.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner had not released the results of Martinez's autopsy as of Monday afternoon, so it was unclear Monday whether Martinez died before or after Bonds allegedly kicked him.

As officers responded to the chaotic scene, a deputy saw someone later identified as Aguilar walk away and remove his shirt. The deputy attempted to talk to Aguilar, who did not stop, according to the deputy's testimony in the court documents. Officers detained Aguilar in the nearby Walgreens parking lot.

According to the court documents, while being searched in the jail, Aguilar told the detective, "Did you give my condolences to the family? If I did, I didn't mean to do that."