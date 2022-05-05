Court docs: Shooting was without provocation

May 4—OTTUMWA — In court documents, police say Tuesday's shooting on Main Street in Ottumwa was without provocation.

Police were called at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of East Main Street in Ottumwa for the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Tyler Vandivier, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center for medical care, and police did not share an update on his status.

Officers came into contact with a suspect, 34-year-old Jaime Aguilar, of Ottumwa. He was placed under arrest at 9:46 a.m. and charged with attempt to commit murder, a class B felony. After an initial appearance Wednesday his bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

In connection with the incident, officers said they recovered potential evidence of the crime after receiving a search warrant for Aguilar's apartment in the 600 block of East Main Street.

Court documents filed by investigators said that Vandivier was at Aguilar's home. They wrote in filings that without provocation, Aguilar used a rifle to shoot Vandivier in the stomach and tried loading another round as the victim fled the residence. Further details were not released.

