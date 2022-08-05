Court docs: Silverton man charged 2 years after 8-year-old was fatally shot

Police found Chance Gilbert, 8, dead inside of an apartment building in the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace.

More than two years after the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Mount Airy, a Silverton man is facing criminal charges, according to court documents.

Dwight Smith, 27, was indicted Thursday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability, according to records filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Chance Gilbert on May 17, 2020, court records show.

Smith had a loaded firearm when he entered the apartment at the 4800 block of Hawaiian Terrace, a criminal complaint states, adding he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2017 conviction for trafficking heroin.

Court documents say Smith also removed the firearm from the scene after Chance was shot.

Anna Mallory, the attorney representing Smith, said she has yet to see the indictment and doesn't currently have anything to say about the case.

During a press conference shortly after the shooting, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Chance and a 9-year-old were both playing with guns at the Hawaiian Terrace apartment complex.

It was the other boy who pulled the trigger, though Deters said at the time that he didn't believe the child knew the gun was loaded.

Deters said the 9-year-old would not face any charges.

Amy Clausing, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said Smith is the only person to be charged in connection with Chance's death, though prosecutors are not "closing the door" on others being charged in the future.

Court records show Smith is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Aug. 12.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Silverton man charged 2 years after 8-year-old was fatally shot