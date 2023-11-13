Court docs: Sioux Falls man allegedly possessed 'up to 17,000 images' of child porn

A Sioux Falls man allegedly possessed thousands of images of child pornography, court records show.

Timothy Thorburn, 43, was booked Wednesday into the Minnehaha County Jail on three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Thorburn was found in possession of "up to 17,000 images" of pornographic material depicting a "12-14-year-old" child.

Thorburn, a veteran of the U.S Air Force, is being held on a $25,000 cash bond and was placed under a no-contact order for anyone under 18.

Possession of child pornography, a class 4 felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine in South Dakota.

If convicted of any of the three charges, Thorburn will have to register as a sex offender.

Thorburn's next scheduled court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

