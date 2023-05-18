Court docs: Suspect reportedly admits to fatally shooting 28-year-old with gun in each hand

A Columbus police crime scene analyst marks shell casings with small number yellow triangles to replace orange cones at the scene of a fatal shooting May 12 at 18th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue in the city's King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly admitting to Columbus homicide detectives that he fired multiple shots at a man while holding a firearm in each hand earlier this month.

Davon Robinson, of the Southeast Side, was arrested after being identified on surveillance video and having an interview with detectives. He is charged with murder in connection with the May 12 shooting death of 28-year-old Javon Tucker.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, around 1:30 p.m. on May 12, Robinson and another person took firearms out of Robinson's vehicle and got into a secondary vehicle. The two drove to a business on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street in the city's King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood and waited for Tucker to exit the business.

After Tucker came outside and had crossed Mount Vernon Avenue into the parking lot of an apartment complex, Robinson and the other suspect got out of the vehicle they were in and fired multiple shots at Tucker and a person with him.

Surveillance video showed Robinson firing with a handgun in each hand, according to court records.

Tucker and the other man he was with were both found shot in the parking lot. Tucker died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. The second man, who is 31, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Evidence at the scene showed the shots were fired steps away from the Children R Us Daycare, where young children were taking a nap, according to an employee. Tucker had run into the parking lot of the Atcheson Place Lofts before he collapsed.

Court records show detectives identified Robinson from the surveillance video, and he allegedly admitted during an interview on Wednesday to firing multiple rounds from each handgun during the shooting.

Robinson is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

More information about the other suspect was not included in court records.

