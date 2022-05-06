Court docs: Trooper allegedly pulled woman's head toward his groin

May 6—Court documents filed in the case against an Indiana State Police trooper accused of battering a colleague appear to highlight an incident that took place earlier this spring during a firearms training session.

In the alleged March 30 incident, detailed by investigators in a probable cause affidavit, an unidentified female officer was reportedly inside the range shed and loading firearm magazines when 43-year-old Master Trooper Michael Meiser came up from behind her and "sniffed her."

The woman then reportedly turned around and asked Meiser if he was sniffing her, to which he denied, court documents stated.

The woman later told investigators that she was "creeped out" and "annoyed" by the encounter with Meiser, and the incident appeared to escalate later on when the woman threw away some trash, per the affidavit.

It was during that alleged encounter, the woman told investigators, that she saw Meiser drop some money, per the affidavit.

When the woman reached down to pick up the money to return it to Meiser, that's when he allegedly grabbed her on the top portion of her head, "pulled her toward his groin and thrust his groin toward her head," the affidavit detailed.

The woman also told investigators that Meiser allegedly told her, "Here's a way for you to earn the money."

According to court records, both of those alleged encounters between Meiser and the woman were witnessed by other law enforcement officers who attended the training.

Court records added that Meiser did not appear to deny or dispute any of the information the woman told authorities.

Meiser was booked into the Miami County Jail earlier this week on a misdemeanor charge of battery, and he has since bonded out.

An ISP media release noted that pending the results of the investigation into Meiser's actions, he has been placed on administrative duties at this time.

His initial hearing inside Miami Superior Court II is still pending.