Court docs: Woman accused of killing man in Medical Lake said he was trying to rape her

Dec. 29—A woman accused of shooting a man in Medical Lake told authorities he was trying to sexually assault her, according to court documents filed in Spokane Superior Court Tuesday.

Spokane County sheriff's deputies arrived about 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at 227 S. Washington St. in Medical Lake, where they located Cynthia Metsker, 24, who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

They also located 42-year-year-old Colin T. Bastow, who was shot once in the left bicep and once in the left side of the chest, lying partially in the apartment, according to search warrant documents. Bastow died at the scene, deputies said.

Metsker told deputies she shot him because "he was trying to rape me," the documents said. A 16-year-old girl was also with Metsker when deputies arrived.

The 16-year-old told deputies she had stayed overnight and heard the two adults argue, and that she saw Bastow "smack" Metsker one to two times, according to documents. When she awoke, she saw Bastow trying to pin Metsker to the ground and heard Metsker say "he's trying to rape me." She "assumed" Metsker freed one of her hands and grabbed a gun before she saw Bastow get off her and walk toward the door, the girl said. She heard a single gunshot and saw Bastow run out of the door. The juvenile then heard Metsker say she didn't try to shoot Bastow, and that she tried to shoot the ceiling instead, the document said.

In a later interview, Metsker told investigators she had been dating Bastow for four to five years, and that the two had been involved in numerous fights. Metsker said she shot Bastow when she thought he was going to "lunge" at her, documents said.

Metsker was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her criminal history in Spokane County includes drug and robbery charges going back to 2016. She is awaiting trial for theft and possession of stolen motor vehicle charges as well.