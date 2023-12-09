Court docs: Woman made $100K for unworked hours at Chesterfield nursing home

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly earned $100,000 for unworked hours at a Chesterfield nursing home over parts of the last two years.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged Cia Hardin, 34, with one count of stealing in excess of $25,000.

Missouri’s top educator warns of ‘domino effect’ with four-day school weeks

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Hardin had been employed at the Delmar Gardens nursing home amid allegations of unpaid work. Investigators say she submitted fraudulent time sheets with her supervisor’s forged initials from June 2022 to August 2023.

Per court documents, Hardin was paid at least $100,000 for hours not worked at the nursing home.

Authorities requested a warrant for Hardin’s arrest on Thursday, per Missouri court records. If convicted, Hardin could face up to anywhere from 3-10 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.