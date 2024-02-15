Court document: Amber Alert boy, 5, may have been killed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 5-year-old boy who is the subject of a statewide Amber Alert may be dead, according to court records.

An affidavit filed with Franklin County Municipal Court details a 911 call placed by the legal guardian of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor.

The affidavit says the man told a 911 operator that his wife, Pammy Maye, said she killed the child, telling the 911 operator that Maye said the boy was no longer alive and had not been seen since Monday or Tuesday.

According to the court document, the man searched the house for Taylor before calling police, and while he was on the phone, Maye allegedly tried to cover her husband’s mouth, saying she had a plan.

It was during the 911 call that Maye fled the house.

An Amber Alert for Darnell Taylor was issued Wednesday at 5:10 a.m. after Maye allegedly took Taylor from the family home on the 900 block of Reeb Avenue. The statewide notice said the abduction took place at around 3:50 a.m., though Columbus police later said it happened shortly after 3 a.m.

Online court records show Maye has been charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and third-degree felony endangering children. Records also show a warrant has been filed for Maye’s arrest.

According to the state’s Amber Alert website, the alert for Taylor remains active.

The vehicle Maye is suspected of driving was found at about 6 a.m. in Brooklyn, a suburb south of Cleveland. Police located the car after receiving a hit from a license plate reader, finding it at an apartment complex on Memphis Avenue and towing it back to the police station.

Police have not said if a body has been found and no murder charges have been filed against Maye. Homicide detectives were investigating the Reeb Avenue scene on Wednesday.

If you see Taylor or Maye, police ask that you call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764), Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477), the Columbus police tip line at 614-645-2228 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

The affidavit can be read below.

