Court document gives details of inmate's escape

Aug. 9—Jarrod Bearden was charged Monday with two crimes following his nonviolent Aug. 2 escape from the Santa Fe County jail.

The inmate was recaptured the next day at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Beckner Road, authorities said.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court on Monday, Bearden used the personal information of an inmate in the same jail pod to trick correction officers into releasing him. He was charged with escaping from jail and theft of identity, according to court records.

Bearden gave jail officials the name, Social Security number, date of birth, height and weight of inmate Jerry Benavidez — who was set to be released Aug. 2, according to the statement of probable cause.

Correction officers did not use a photo of Benavidez to verify his identity, according to the statement of probable cause.

In an interview with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office following his release, Benavidez told law enforcement he was in the recreation yard when correction officers escorted Bearden to the jail's releasing area, according to the statement.

Benavidez's interview with law enforcement did not provide an explanation as to how Bearden learned the necessary identifiers to successfully impersonate him.

An agent from the sheriff's office also interviewed corrections officers and a booking clerk to understand the sequence of events which led to Bearden's escape, according to the statement.

Officer Michael Plummer told investigators he was assigned to escort Benavidez from his pod to the jail's releasing area, according to the statement. He said inmates from Bearden's and Benavidez's pod were in the recreation yard at the time.

According to the statement, Plummer said he told corrections officers to prepare Benavidez for release. Bearden then responded to officers and gave Benavidez's information to Plummer.

Booking clerk Maria Sepulveda also told the sheriff's office Bearden provided her with Benavidez's personal information, according to the statement.

In a statement released prior to Bearden's Aug. 3 arrest, Warden Derek Williams wrote the jail is conducting a review on last week's incident to see what can be done to prevent future escape attempts — with retinal scanning and electronic fingerprint technology mentioned as potential solutions.

Bearden also was charged Monday with possessing a controlled substance after six blue pills and a blue, powdery substance were found Sunday in his cell — underneath his mattress — according to a separate statement of probable cause. The substance showed a presumptive positive for codeine following an initial field test, according to the statement.

However, subsequent tests proved inconclusive. The blue pills and substance will be sent to a lab for further testing, according to the statement.

At the time of his escape, Bearden was being held on a number of charges, including aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools, according to online court records.