Court document reflects first Nettie Davis prosecution attempt by John Weddle

Oct. 8—TUPELO — District Attorney John Weddle initially tried to speed the criminal prosecution of City Councilwoman Nettie Davis by avoiding the grand jury process, according to documents obtained by the Daily Journal.

On July 28, Weddle filed a bill of criminal information against Davis in Circuit Court. The document was signed by Weddle, given a cause number and stamped as filed, but has since been scrubbed from the public court record.

The bill of information claims that Davis did "unlawfully make a public offer for a cash award" as an incentive to encourage voting in the June 8 municipal general election, in violation of state law.

A bill of information is a tool that can be used by a prosecutor to bring a criminal charge without first obtaining an indictment from a grand jury, but it requires the defendant's agreement to the bill, thus waiving indictment. A bill of information is often used when a prosecutor and potential defendant have already reached a plea agreement of some kind and are looking to expedite the case.

Davis, on advice of her defense attorney, Jim Waide, did not agree to the bill of information presented by Weddle.

Instead, Waide, on behalf of Davis, filed on Aug. 21 a civil action seeking to void the statute Davis may be accused of violating. He argues that a prohibition against offering cash awards or prizes as a voting incentive is unconstitutional.

In the initial filing of that civil suit, Waide said Weddle planned to seek an indictment against Davis from the grand jury. He cited a personal conversation with Weddle, but did not present any other evidence to bolster his claim.

A grand jury did convene in Lee County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13. Weddle has declined to say whether or not Davis was indicted during that time, or even whether he presented her case for an indictment.

The bill of information obtained by the Daily Journal offers the first documentary indication that the district attorney has been seeking to criminally charge Davis.

Story continues

Weddle did confirm in June that his office was actively investigating Davis after a video emerged of her soliciting for donations to be distributed by raffle.

"We'll pull names after they have voted, and what we'll do is give this money away the day after the voting is over," Davis said.

Besides the proceedings of the grand jury itself, other unknowns hang over this case. Among them: Has anyone else been caught up in the investigation into Davis?

She wasn't the only local political figure to discuss cash incentives for voting during the course of the municipal elections.

Charles Penson, the chairman of the municipal Democratic executive committee and a local minister, wrote in a May 29 Facebook post that local clergy were resorting to get-out-the-vote campaigns built on financial rewards.

"Stay tuned for details on cash prizes to church with most absentee voters, church with most voters, oldest voter and youngest voter for the June 8 election," Penson wrote at the time.

Penson told the Daily Journal this week he has never been interviewed or questioned by the district attorney's office about this social media post or about his involvement in any other alleged raffle plans.

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com