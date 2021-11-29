Court document: Suspect threatened Lubbock man before fatal stabbing at Abilene facility

ABILENE - A New Mexico teen arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Lubbock man at an Abilene substance-abuse rehabilitation facility allegedly threatened the victim just before the confrontation, according to a court document.

Giovonta Martinez, 18, of Ventero, New Mexico, was charged with first-degree murder after the killing of 42-year-old Matthew Charles Fouse, of Lubbock. As of Monday, Martinez remained in the Taylor County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

Giovonta Martinez

Abilene police said they were called to the residential treatment facility in the 1200 block of Ash Street at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday and discovered Fouse had suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso.

He died at an Abilene hospital.

Martinez was arrested in the 1300 block of Mesquite Street shortly after the killing. According to the court document, he had "blood on his clothing."

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the suspect "having a physical altercation with Fouse" and stab the victim, the document said.

One witness also stated that just before the killing, the suspect allegedly announced he was going to stab the victim, referring to him by a pejorative, the document said.

Martinez allegedly has few or no ties to Taylor County, the document said.

The death of Fouse is the eighth homicide in Abilene this year, compared to three in 2020 and six in 2019.

More: One dead, one arrested in north Abilene stabbing early Wednesday; eighth killing in 2021

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Document: Witnesses saw Lubbock man's fatal stabbing at Abilene facility