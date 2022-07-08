Court documents: 14-year-old was on her way to get snacks before fatal Tacoma shooting

A 14-year-old girl killed Wednesday in a shooting in Tacoma was a passenger in a car with friends on their way to buy snacks at a convenience store when two teenagers opened fire on them, according to court documents.

The victim’s mother told police her daughter was gone for only five minutes when the car returned and she learned her daughter had been shot.

Jeremiah Anthony Greg Averitt, 17, and Christopher Anthony P Felizardo, 17, were charged Friday in Pierce County Superior Court with second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The defendants were to be arraigned Friday afternoon. The News Tribune is naming the teenagers despite them being minors because, due to their age and the severity of their charges, they will automatically be tried as adults.

They are accused of shooting at a car full of five or six young people Wednesday morning near the intersection of South 19th Street and MLK Jr. Way in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood. Iyana Ussery was struck on the right side of her torso, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunshots also struck Ezell’s Fried Chicken across from the convenience store the victims were driving to. According to the declaration for determination of probable cause, employees told police they heard five to nine gunshots, some of them shattering the front door and hitting a window at the business, sending customers inside running and ducking for cover.

The deadly shooting sparked outrage and outpouring of grief from Tacoma leaders and residents. In a statement released the day of the killing, Mayor Victoria Woodards said she was “beyond devastated” and was “furious.” On Thursday, hundreds of residents, community activists and local politicians gathered near the site of the shooting to support the victim’s family and call for an end to gun violence.

Police announced Thursday afternoon that two 17-year-olds had been arrested in connection to the girl’s killing. Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said detectives suspect the shooting was targeted, but that it was unclear who the target was.

According to charging documents, it was Ussery’s mother who called 911 from the 1900 block of South Ainsworth Avenue, where the victim vehicle drove after the shooting.

The victim’s mother described Ussery as the “glue that held the family together,” court records state. She said Ussery helped take care of her younger siblings and said she was a model student who was about to attend high school.