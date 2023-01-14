Court documents: 14-year-old Shadle Park student may have threatened own school

Jan. 13—The potentially violent threat against Shadle Park High School earlier this week may have been sent by a 14-year-old student at the school, according to court documents.

While investigating the Snapchat threat Tuesday, officers contacted the 14-year-old after his mother told police her son saw the message posted Monday, according to search warrant documents filed Friday in Spokane County Superior Court. Several students and parents also voiced concerns about the post to police.

After receiving Snapchat records Thursday, police believe the 14-year-old is the person who made the threatening post, documents said.

The boy told police Tuesday he believed the post was a threat to harm students at the school that day, the 10th.

The message stated: " ... ima blow you all down ona 10th shadlek," court records said. The teen told police he believed the person who posted the threat intended to shoot students.

He said he did not know the "true identity" of the person who posted the message, but knew the "vanity name" and username of the Snapchat account the post was sent from.

Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said Tuesday the threats were not deemed credible. The school was still in session Tuesday.

Several law enforcement resources were deployed to the school Tuesday morning to make sure students and staff were safe, documents said. There were reports of several students not attending school that day because of the threat.

The incident is under investigation. It's unclear whether anyone will be charged.