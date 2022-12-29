New court documents in Alex Murdaugh case look at alleged fraud

There are new revelations in the case of the disgraced South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son, ABC News reported.

Prosecutors in the trial of Alex Murdaugh say the once-prominent attorney alleged financial crimes as a possible motive in the killings.

In new court documents obtained by ABC News, prosecutors said Murdaugh was simply running out of options to avoid not just accountability, but the certainty of long prison time and financial ruin.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

Prosecutors are also linking a deadly boat crash involving Murdaugh’s son Paul, which they believe could be, in part, behind the father’s motive for murder.

“If this evidence is allowed in, this is going to be a trial with fireworks, and I think a lot of drama [and] a lot of information that we didn’t have before, said attorney Channa Lloyd, a managing partner of the Cochran Firm.

Paul was accused of being under the influence in 2019 crashing a boat that killed a 19-year-old passenger.

The prosecution wrote, “Paul had become a significant liability to the defendant and the boat case threatened to ruin him,” bringing to light Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

FILE - Alex Murdaugh, center, talks with his defense attorney Dick Harpootlian after a hearing in Colleton County on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Months after accusing disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh of killing his wife and son at their South Carolina home, investigators and prosecutors have released few details about the evidence that they believe connect him to the slayings.

Days before a court hearing in the boat case, Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death at the family’s home. When police arrived, prosecutors said Murdaugh allegedly mislead investigators, saying he thought the murders were tied to the boat case.

Prosecutors allege Murdaugh killed them to gain sympathy and shift the focus away from his alleged financial wrongdoings.

However, Murdaugh’s defense team argued, saying, “the state’s theory that Murdaugh murdered his wife and son in cold blood to distract the law firm from investigating financial improprieties is illogical, implausible, and unsupported by the evidence.”

Story continues

“There is no evidence that Alex Murdaugh would have gained any financial benefit for murdering Paul and Maggie,” Murdaugh’s defense attorney said in court.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the murders. He is also accused of stealing almost $9 million from his clients and law firm and faces nearly 100 charges.

VIDEO: Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed wife and son to cover crimes