Here’s what court documents allege in property damage case against Chiefs’ Willie Gay

Prosecutors in Johnson County allege that Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. committed criminal damage to property which constitutes a domestic violence offense, according to court documents.

Gay, 23, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and booked into Johnson County jail shortly after midnight Thursday morning. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge at 2:30 p.m.

Prosecutors charged Gay Thursday morning the misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property, which “constitutes a domestic violence offense,” according to the court documents.

Gay allegedly damaged a vacuum, cell phone, wall, door frame and a humidifier, according to an Overland Park police report, which said the total amount of damage was $225.

The victim, identified as an ex-partner, was not injured, according to the police report. No drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

A spokesperson with the Chiefs told The Star on Thursday morning that the team is aware of Gay’s overnight arrest but had no further comment.