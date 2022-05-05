Court documents: 'Altercation' preceded fatal shooting

May 5—CUMBERLAND — The fatal shooting of a Cumberland man took place in front of his mother and at the hands of another city man with whom he had resided for the past several months at the Jane Frazier Village housing complex, according to court documents.

Travon Lee Morris, 20, died Wednesday afternoon of gunshot wounds to the chest and head after being rushed to UPMC Western Maryland and after first aid was administered by bystanders.

Minutes later, police arrested the victim's roommate — 20-year-old Gavin Wayne Huckabay — when he was located in the first block of Wempe Drive after fleeing the scene.

Huckabay was taken into custody without incident and charged a short time later with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He remained jailed Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of District Court Judge H. Jack Price, who ordered Huckabay to be jailed without bond, as initially directed by a court commissioner Wednesday evening.

Huckabay waived his right to a preliminary hearing when he appeared late Thursday morning before Price during a teleconference hearing. Huckabay is being represented by an attorney from the Office of the Public Defender.

Although police have not identified a motive for the shooting, court documents show that Morris and Huckabay were together in their apartment when they "engaged in an altercation."

Morris then reportedly contacted his mother, Batricia Nave, and requested a ride away from the situation.

The shooting apparently took place as Morris was packing his things to leave the residence and placing them into a vehicle.

"Huckabay approached Morris and shot him in the chest and neck area," according to the court filing.

Nave reportedly told police she observed the shooting that included additional shots that were fired after her son had fallen to the ground in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue.

Following the arrest just a couple of blocks from the scene of the shooting, Huckabay reportedly admitted to a Cumberland Police officer "that he shot Morris and that he had ditched the firearm in the area of a dumpster at the rear of Jane Frazier Village," according to the documents. Police reportedly found the firearm where Huckabay said it was.

Huckabay was taken by an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland. He showed no apparent injuries at the scene, but unconfirmed reports indicated he was taken to the hospital for exposure to fentanyl.

The incident remains under investigation by Cumberland Police and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit.

In May 2019, Huckabay was charged as an adult with attempted murder after reportedly stabbing a 39-year-old family member in an incident on Virginia Avenue. The victim was released after emergency room treatment.

The disposition of the charges that were forwarded to circuit court could not be determined when the Times-News checked electronic court records in the case.

