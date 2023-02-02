Court documents say Andrew Tate raped one of his victims twice while seeking to enlist her in his sex business: report

Andrew Tate in handcuffs leaving court in Romania after his appeal to be released from jail was denied. DANIEL MIHAILESCU/Getty Images

One of Andrew Tate's alleged victims was raped by him twice, court documents say.

Six women were transformed "into slaves," according to court documents, seen by Reuters.

Tate and his brother were arrested in December as part of a human trafficking investigation.

One of Andrew Tate's alleged victims was raped by him twice, court documents say, while all six women were transformed "into slaves," according to a 61-page file made by Romanian prosecutors, and seen by Reuters.

Tate, a controversial British-American online influencer, has been held in a Romanian jail since his arrest in December, following allegations of human trafficking and rape.

One of his alleged victims, a Moldovan woman, was told last February by Tate that "nothing bad will happen," the court document says, "but you have to be on my side."

According to prosecutors, Tate then raped the woman twice the following month.

"You must understand that once you are mine, you will be mine forever," Tate said in one message to her, according to Reuters.

Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women named as Georgiana Naghe and Luana Radu were arrested on December 29 by Romania's DIICOT investigations agency as part of a human trafficking investigation.

They are accused of forming a criminal group, and manipulating women into making pornographic content.

The prosecutor's file states the group enlisted women to make adult content for the online platform OnlyFans, Reuters reported.

The 61-page file includes transcripts of WhatsApp conversations that took place between Tate and the Moldovan woman between February 4 and April 8, 2022.

In response, the brother's attorney Eugen Vidineac said that Tate and the woman had sex, but it was consensual. He also said the alleged victims "lived off the backs of the famous Tates," and "were joyful and nobody was forcing them to do these things."

According to the file, another alleged victim, an American woman, was lured to Romania after Tate expressed "false feelings" for her and said he could help her make $100,000 a month on OnlyFans.

Story continues

Tristan Tate picked her up from the airport in his Rolls Royce, she said.

But when she arrived at the Tate's Bucharest compound, guards wouldn't let her leave without permission because Tate "had enemies."

There were also cameras all over the house, she said, and she was "very afraid" of the brothers, per Reuters reporting.

The woman then moved to a different house with four of Tate's "girlfriends," according to prosecutors. She said she was only allowed outside when accompanied by other women.

Naghe and Radu controlled all six alleged victims' TikTok and OnlyFans accounts, she said, per the outlet.

Attorney Vidineac said in response that the woman had access to her mobile phone and was able to leave whenever she wanted.

Wrongly believing you are in a relationship with somebody is a common feature of a type of human trafficking, which Romanian prosecutors have said Tate employed. In a press release the day of Tate's arrest they said he used the so-called "loverboy" strategy to manipulate women into creating adult content for his online business.

Tate's bodyguard, Bogdan Stancu, who has worked at the brothers' compound for two years, told the BBC in January that the women around Tate thought they would marry him — seemingly describing the tactics Tate is accused of.

"Some of the girls misunderstood the reality and believed [they would] be his next wife," he said.

The brothers, Naghe, and Radu all deny the allegations against them.

They are set to stay in pretrial detention until the end of February, after their last appeal to be released was denied on February 1.

Read the original article on Insider