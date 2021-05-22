Court documents: Boyfriend of woman killed in road rage shooting says he removed putty knife from scene

May 21—The boyfriend of the woman killed in a road rage incident last weekend admitted to police he removed a putty knife from the scene of the shooting before driving away, court documents say.

Anthony Olson was driving a white 1999 Subaru station wagon with his girlfriend, 33-year-old Erika Kienas, as his passenger when he pulled in front of a red Volkswagen Jetta, according to court documents.

The Jetta was driven by Birdie Hough, with her sons Richard and Chris as her passengers. When Olson cut off the Houghs' vehicle, Birdie Hough honked her horn.

When the cars stopped at a stoplight not long after, Olson stuck his hand out of the station wagon's window and made a lewd gesture, Richard Hough told police.

Eventually, the two cars stopped at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, where Kienas and Richard Hough got out and had a confrontation.

The confrontation was ending, according to Richard Hough, who said he was headed back to his mother's car when he saw Kienas reach into her bra for what he thought was a knife.

That's when Richard Hough, a self-described gun enthusiast, took his .22 caliber revolver out of his holster and shot Kienas in the chest.

Richard Hough never actually saw a knife, he told police.

Olson said he got out of the station wagon to see Kienas shot and lying on the ground with a putty knife nearby, according to court documents.

He described the putty knife as having a Stanley screwdriver handle, according to court documents. He picked up the tool and drove off, he told police.

According to court documents, Olson said he fled the scene because he had outstanding warrants. Olson was not in jail as of Friday morning.

Richard Hough has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. In a jailhouse interview this week he claimed he shot Kienas in self-defense.