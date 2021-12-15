Court documents in Cape Coral rape case describe forceful assault, use of alcohol, marijuana

Court documents in a Cape Coral sexual assault case show that a 17-year-old woman was forcefully raped and sexually battered multiple times while given marijuana and alcohol by a 66-year-old man she met on an online dating site.

The teen told police the sexual battery happened at least eight times from September to November, continuing after the man threatened to send video he took of their activities to everyone on her cell phone contact list.

The man, Douglas Edward Skoczek, was arrested twice within eight days in early December by Cape Coral police investigating the cases of the teen and another woman who reported the assaults. He remains in Lee County Jail with bond set on eight of nine charges and withheld on one.

Related: Cape Coral man arrested again on multiple sexual crimes, kidnapping charges

And: Cape Coral man held victim, sexually abused them for hours after meeting on dating app, police say

Douglas Skoczek

In his Dec. 5 arrest, Skoczek faces a sexual battery charge and a kidnapping charge. The charges in his Dec. 13 arrest include seven counts of sexual battery of a minor, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

The 17-year-old came to Cape Coral police and reported the assaults, a police media briefing Monday confirmed.

Court documents in this case said the teen met Skoczek on an online dating website in September and communicated with him for several days. He then came to her place of work to meet her and convinced her to go home with him.

Once at his home, the girl told detectives that Skoczek began touching her intimately and when she asked him to stop because she was menstruating, he asked her to perform oral sex, which the report said she did.

The court documents said the girl described Skoczek as providing her with alcohol, marijuana and cash when she came to his home again and then described at least eight instances from September to November when he sexually battered her.

In one of the instances the teen told police after she refused to do what he wanted, Skoczek grabbed her arms, tied her wrists behind her back with nylon rope and sexually battered her while she screamed, begged, cried and bit his hand.

Story continues

She also told police that he smothered her to the point where she couldn't breath and displayed a shock device and threatened her if she didn't do what he wanted.

The teen documented the visits by providing police information based on Uber rides listed on her phone.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Report: Accused Cape Coral dating app rapist threatened to release tapes