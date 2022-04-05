Court documents: Child kidnapping attempt in Española thwarted

Apr. 5—Española police arrested a Santa Fe man Saturday on suspicion he exposed himself to a child and attempted to kidnap her at gunpoint, according to a statement of probable cause filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The mother of the child told police she and her daughter were walking near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Paseo de Oñate in Española on Saturday when Martin Hernandez-Almeida, 50, jumped out of a GMC pickup, exposed himself to the child, held a gun to her head and told her to get in the pickup, according to court documents.

The mother yelled at the man, and he jumped back in his truck and drove off, according to court documents.

A New Mexico State Police officer eventually pulled over Hernandez-Almeida's truck on Riverside Drive. The suspect was taken to the alleged victim's residence, where the mother and child were able to identify him, according to court documents.

While being placed under arrest, Hernandez-Almeida told police he was in the area of where the incident occurred and did hear a woman scream but didn't think much of it, according to court documents.

Police also searched Hernandez-Almeida's truck and found a black and silver nail gun. No handgun was found.

Hernandez-Almeida was booked into the Española city jail on charges of aggravated indecent exposure, abuse of a child and aggravated assault.

Hernandez-Almeida will have his first appearance in court Tuesday before Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge George Anaya Jr.