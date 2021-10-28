Court documents: Daughter's birthday celebration ends in father's shooting death

Oct. 27—Most birthday celebrations don't end with a gunshot and a dead man.

But a daughter will never forget the morning of Aug. 10 — when her father, Javonate Tervell Green, was shot in the back of the head at her celebration in the 200 block of Eye Street, according to Bakersfield Police Department reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

It all started simply: The daughter of shooting suspect Jerroylln Hunt, who also is known by the last name of Spotwood, wanted to retrieve her keys, police said in the court documents. She recruited her mom for the mission, the documents stated.

The day to retrieve the keys — Aug. 10 — Hunt's daughter told police in the documents she was annoyed her mom brought two other women to help them. They knocked on the door where they thought they would find the keys, but there was no response, the court documents state.

The whole group then went to Crush Ice Market on Chester Avenue, Hunt's daughter told police in the court documents. But, Hunt was "adamant" to possess the keys, also because the gray 2013 Chevrolet was registered to herself, the court documents claim.

Hunt's daughter remained in a vehicle when they all trooped back to secure the keys. While in the car, she heard "commotion," and believed her mother was arguing with someone, according to the court documents.

A witness, interviewed by police in the court documents, observed the scene and said she saw a group of women attacking a Black man with sticks. The man was defending himself, when Hunt was seen getting a firearm from the back of a vehicle and shooting Green, according to the witness' statement to the BPD, reported in court filings.

The daughter, now at the scene, heard a single gunshot, police state in the court documents. She saw Hunt running away and Green on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head, the court documents report.

The daughter yelled something to the effect of "what did you do?" according to the BPD reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Police then picked up Hunt and interviewed her. Hunt admitted to shooting because she feared for her daughter's safety, the court documents state.

The report also mentioned Hunt showed remorse for the killing, the BPD documents filed in court add.

Hunt was arrested Aug. 11 and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel. Her trial begins Nov. 29.

