Court documents detail allegedly abusive home life for East Orange teen who went missing

The 14-year-old East Orange girl who grabbed national attention when she went missing for nearly a month was attempting to escape years of alleged physical and mental abuse at home.

Court documents recently obtained by NorthJersey.com and The Record, detail a gruesome pattern of abuse the teen suffered at the hands of her mother, Jaime Moore, whose alleged abuse left scars on the victim.

An Essex County judge ordered Moore to home confinement pending her trial, Katherine Carter of the prosecutor's office said on Monday.

In a statement to investigators at the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the girl, whose name is being withheld by NorthJersey.com, described a violent home life, in which her mother would hit her with household items including a frying pan and broom handle, spray bleach in her eyes, deprive her of sleep and force her to panhandle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Furthermore, her mother would threaten to beat her if she did not return from panhandling with enough money, she told detectives.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced that Jashyah Moore, 14 of East Orange, N.J. was a runaway living in a shelter in Brooklyn and was found safe in New York City. The announcement was made at the Essex County Prosecutor's Office in Newark, N.J. on Friday Nov. 12, 2021.

The girl also told investigators Moore forbade her from attending school virtually during the 2020-21 school year and refused to enroll her in the following year, saying it was more important she be available to help raise her younger brother and run errands.

Moore reported her daughter missing to East Orange police on Oct. 14, telling officers she sent her daughter to a nearby deli to buy groceries that morning. But, when the teen returned at about 7:45 a.m., she said she had lost the family's state-issued food benefits card, the affidavit states.

Moore told officers she advised her daughter to retrace her steps and find the card and contacted authorities after she had not returned by 9:30 a.m.

In her own statement, the teen said her mother berated and physically assaulted her for losing the card, which left a visible scar on the girl's body, according to the documents.

She said that once she left again to find the card, she knew she could not return for fear her mother would assault her a second time.

During the four weeks the teen was gone, law enforcement and the community all worked to bring attention to the girl's case, but the two sides did not always see eye-to-eye.

Moore regularly clashed with prosecutors and East Orange police over their treating the matter as a missing person, rather than a kidnapping.

The mother insisted her girl had been taken and would never have run away from home.

But that narrative collapsed on Nov. 12, when prosecutors announced the girl's discovery in New York, and soon charged Moore with multiple counts of endangering her daughter's welfare, and removed both of Moore's children from her custody.

