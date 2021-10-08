Court documents detail the night of Aug. 6 killings

Oct. 8—Recently released court documents detail the days leading up to the killing of Bakersfield residents Asia Hicks and Eugene Michael Dobarro Jr., and the day of their death Aug. 6.

Suspect Bryson Blair, 35, has been arrested in connection with the killings. He has denied involvement in their deaths.

On Aug. 5, the day before the killings, Blair attempted to contact Asia, according to Bakersfield Police Department reports obtained through a records request. Officers were dispatched that same day to a domestic disturbance between Blair and Hicks, according to the reports.

The documents say Hicks told police Blair went to her apartment, repeatedly rang the doorbell and then broke her window. They say Blair told police Hicks had threatened to kill him earlier.

Blair said Hicks told him "I'm going to kill you," according to the BPD documents. "I'm going to run your (expletive) over the next time I see you."

Hicks said she had never threatened Blair — she asked police why Blair would come to her apartment if she were threatening him, according to the reports.

The day before, Hicks said Blair had called her about 45 times, according to the documents.

Blair was upset police did not arrest Hicks, the reports state.

After police left, according to the documents, Blair contacted Hicks again and told the Bakersfield Communication Center Hicks attempted to stab him.

When police returned, Hicks denied trying to stab Blair, who according to the documents accused police of being racist toward him.

On the night of the deaths, a 13-year-old girl told the police she woke up to her mother screaming, according to a BPD report filed in Kern County Superior Court. It was unclear what relation the girl, apparently Hicks' daughter, had to Blair.

The girl noted the window to the apartment had been broken again and that she watched as her mother ran to a neighbor's apartment and saw Blair yelling with a gun in his hand, according to the BPD report filed in court.

The report says the girl watched as Blair shot an individual in a doorway.

The girl said Blair was upset that officers did not believe him the day the window was broken.

"Since you guys won't do nothing, I'm going to do something," Blair said, according to reports about the girl's police interview.

The BPD received notice that Blair was in an Inglewood hospital the day after the killings, BPD reports filed in court say.

Blair was transported back to Kern County where police said he started acting as if he were fainting and began complaining of head pain, according to the BPD reports filed in court. He was then taken to Kern Medical after failing an initial health screening, according to the reports.

Blair was then handcuffed at Kern Medical. He told police officers he needed to use the bathroom, according to the documents. When police attempted to uncuff him, Blair tried to remove an officer's firearm, according to the BPD documents.

Blair failed to take the gun, the documents state. Police say Blair told them he wanted the firearm so another officer in the room would shoot him, the documents said. Blair kept saying he wanted to "start over," according to the reports.

