Court documents detail how a small gathering in Spokane Valley ended in deadly gunfire

Nov. 30—Witnesses to a shooting early Friday that killed 28-year-old Destin S. Cooper all told investigators they had no idea why their friend fired his gun at them, according to court documents filed Monday.

Zachary R. McGlocklin, 30, is accused of killing Cooper and assaulting the witnesses in a shooting during a group hangout around 3 a.m. Friday on South Evergreen Road in Spokane Valley.

McGlocklin was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree assault after witnesses said he shot at them in what seemed like a "random and unprovoked" assault, according to the affidavit filed in Spokane County District Court.

Two witnesses who had spent Thanksgiving with McGlocklin told investigators they had been drinking alcohol, "dropped acid" and consumed cocaine during the night.

The three of them were hanging out in the basement of McGlocklin's house for several hours before three other acquaintances — one of whom was Cooper — showed up around 2 a.m.

The witnesses interviewed there told police they never saw an argument or noticed any tension during the night.

At some point, witnesses saw McGlocklin exit the room and return with a handgun, which investigators later identified as a black semi-automatic Glock.

He started shooting and the witnesses said it did not seem he was aiming at anything in particular.

Some witnesses hid under tables and behind chairs in the basement to avoid being shot , according to the affidavit.

One witness, who had spent Thanksgiving with McGlocklin, sustained scrapes and bruises after a nearby unknown object exploded during the gunfire, according to the affidavit. Witnesses remembered hearing anywhere from six to 10 gunshots.

The witnesses told police they saw Cooper fall onto the coffee table in the basement with blood near his neck. One witness said he heard McGlocklin say, "Whose cocaine is better now," and use profanity at Cooper.

Eventually the witnesses fled up the stairs and left the residence. When one witness got to her stepfather's, the stepfather called police to report the shooting.

Spokane County deputies responded to the call around 4:30 a.m. They saw Cooper's body on the basement floor and saw injuries on his head and neck area, according to the affidavit. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGlocklin was detained at the scene and then questioned by police in a recorded interview around 7 a.m. Friday.

He told investigators that Cooper produced a firearm and started shooting at him "multiple times," according to the affidavit.

McGlocklin added he never actually saw the gun but knew Cooper "fired it off" at him, according to the affidavit.

Two witnesses, both friends of McGlocklin, said they knew McGlocklin had inherited a Glock from his father, according to the affidavit.

Investigators located a 9mm semi-automatic Glock in the basement, which contained an empty magazine. They also found six 9 mm spent casings and "numerous" live 9 mm cartridges at the scene, according to the affidavit.

McGlocklin provided DNA samples to police and was booked into Spokane County Jail on a $1 million bond.