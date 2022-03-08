Court documents provide new details of deadly chase, collision

Mar. 7—Documents filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court provide new details about how an Albuquerque woman's kidnapping claim sparked a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit Wednesday on Interstate 25, resulting in the deaths of a city police officer and a retired firefighter from Las Vegas, N.M.

Santa Fe Officer Robert Duran, 43, collided head on with a pickup driven by 62-year-old Frank Lovato, killing both men, a criminal complaint says. This crash, about a mile north of the Old Pecos Trail exit, caused a secondary collision involving another motorist and police officer, resulting in minor injuries to both.

Jeannine June Jaramillo faces two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the incident.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by New Mexico State Police, Jaramillo didn't call 911 to report what authorities now believe was a false claim of a kidnapping and carjacking. Instead, she told police she had asked a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Sawmill Road apartment complex to call emergency dispatchers and tell them her male passenger was armed with a knife and would not let her out of the white Chevy Malibu she was driving, the affidavit says.

The pedestrian called 911, according to the affidavit, and Santa Fe police officers responded.

Police attempted to pull over the Malibu, according to the affidavit, but after the driver evaded them in a residential area, the vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25.

When the car reached an emergency turnaround area, the document says, it made a U-turn and began traveling south in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

"Santa Fe Police Officers followed the fleeing vehicle," the affidavit says, "driving behind the fleeing driver, also traveling the wrong way on I-25."

About a mile past the Old Pecos Trail exit, Lovato, traveling north in the left lane, swerved to avoid a head-on crash with the fleeing Malibu and then crashed into Duran.

Slightly ahead of the crash, and driving in the median, Santa Fe Police Officer Julian Norris tracked the Malibu as it continued traveling south and sideswiped a white pickup. That collision disabled the Malibu, the document says, and it came to rest on the west shoulder of the interstate a short distance from the initial crash.

Jaramillo was the only person who emerged from the Malibu, according to the affidavit.

After being treated for a broken arm at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the document says, Jaramillo was transported to a state police office, where she gave a statement.

She told officers she'd been the victim of domestic violence prior to the chase. A man named "Mark Lopez," whom she'd been dating for a few months, struck her in the chest and head with a closed fist, knocking her out, she said.

When she regained consciousness, Jaramillo told police, The man "was pouring gas on her, and she was afraid he was going to light her on fire."

Jaramillo said the man was armed with a knives and a handgun, and made her drive the Malibu.

When she saw someone in an apartment complex parking lot, Jaramillo told police, she stopped and asked the person to call 911.

"She said 'Mark' told her he was going to kill her for having the person call 911," the criminal complaint says.

Jaramillo told officers at some point during the pursuit, the man pushed her out of the driver's seat, and she sat on the passenger's front floorboard during the pursuit and crash.

State police Agent Wyatt Harwell wrote in his report she likely was the driver and sole occupant of the Malibu during the pursuit, based on evidence gathered from the vehicle and numerous inconsistencies in her statement — as well as allegations she previously led police on two high-speed, wrong-way chases in which she implicated a male suspect who was never found.

Neither she nor her clothing smelled of gasoline, the agent noted in his report, and she did not have any visible injuries to support her story of being struck in the head so hard she lost consciousness.

Data from the Malibu's computer system revealed only the driver's side of the vehicle was occupied at the time of the crash, the complaint says, and the front passenger seat sensor indicated it was not occupied at the time.

Only the driver's airbag and side curtain airbags deployed during the crash, the complaint adds.

Jaramillo's DNA was found on the driver's side airbag, the document says.

The inside of the Malibu was full of personal belongings in trash bags, including 5-gallon gas cans, according to the affidavit.

"The entire back seat was full of miscellaneous items, there was not room in this vehicle for more than the driver to comfortably sit. ... The stolen Malibu had aluminum tape covering the satellite antenna in an attempt to conceal its location."

In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, police have charged Jaramillo with receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence.

The 2019 Chevy Malibu driven by Jaramillo had been stolen Feb. 28 from a mobile home park off Grand Avenue in Las Vegas, N.M., Las Vegas police Chief Antonio Salazar said Saturday. He was not certain if Jaramillo had stolen the vehicle from a woman who had been warming it up before taking her children to school.

Jaramillo, who was arrested Saturday in Albuquerque and taken to the Santa Fe County jail, also is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance. A criminal complaint alleges jail staff found an unopened syringe and about a gram of methamphetamine in her genital area when she was booked in jail.

She was scheduled to make her first appearance Monday in Magistrate Court. But Magistrate George Anaya granted a motion from Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist requesting a 24-hour continuance to allow the state to determine whether to file a motion asking that Jaramillo be held without bond until her case goes to trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.