Court documents: Fight between father and son turned deadly in Lawrence apartment

A man now accused of murder had an altercation with his son Sunday night that led to the 27-year-old's death in a Lawrence apartment, according to court records.

Rolf Johnson was jailed in Marion County after witnesses told police the 53-year-old called them after the fight, said his son had hit him and he hit back, then may have killed him, according to a probable cause affidavit detailing the investigation.

Officers who responded to the scene in the 7100 block of Foxborough Lane found Oliver Johnson dead on the kitchen floor with severe head trauma. He had a bat in his hands, detectives noticed. A black automatic rifle and a handgun were found near his body.

The coroner’s office ruled Oliver Johnson died from gunshot wounds to the neck and head.

Another bullet, detectives learned from the scene, traveled through the wall of the apartments and through the shared wall of the unit next door.

An officer in McCordsville spotted Johnson's car, a blue Honda Fit, and helped take him into custody near Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.

An officer noticed what appeared to be dried blood on Rolf Johnson’s pant leg.

Police in the affidavit said Rolf Johnson declined to talk to investigators at the homicide office and asked for a lawyer.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges in the case.

