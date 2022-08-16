Court documents: Girls escaped from night of alleged sexual abuse at Priest Lake cabin

Aug. 16—Three teenage girls who allege they were touched inappropriately by a family friend at his Priest Lake cabin stole his car to escape in the middle of the night, according to Bonner County court documents .

Rodney N. Stubbs, 57, who has residences in Priest Lake and Spokane, turned himself in last week and was arrested on suspicion of two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor 16 or 17 years of age, one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and three counts of dispensing alcohol to a person under 21.

The three were reportedly staying with the father of one of the girls in Spokane for the weekend when Stubbs, a friend of the father, picked them up around 8 p.m. July 31, to help him decorate his Priest Lake cabin for his upcoming wedding, according to court documents.

Court documents allege Stubbs behaved inappropriately with the girls the moment they arrived at the cabin by giving them alcohol and exposing himself to them, all while touching them sexually.

Two girls who said they became ill after drinking alcohol at the cabin and while on a boat with Stubbs accused him of touching them sexually while they were unwell.

Upon realizing what Stubbs was doing, the girls came up with the plan to take his car "and escape the cabin and his sexual abuse," a court affidavit read, eventually meeting up with one of the girls' mothers in Priest River.

Stubbs, who told police the girls were there to help make signs for his wedding, said one of the girls didn't feel comfortable staying there, so they took his car and left, according to court documents. He admitted to police that he purchased alcohol while en route to the cabin.

The father whose house the girls were originally staying at said Stubbs told him he would be at the cabin with his fiancée and others. One of the girls told authorities that Stubbs said his fiancée was working that night and it would just be the four of them, which made her uncomfortable.

Stubbs told police the daughter of his friend had been at his cabin the weekend before. He said he had asked her to bring two of her friends this time.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office announced Aug. 11 that it was looking for Stubbs. He turned himself into the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office the same day.