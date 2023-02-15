Court documents: Gouverneur murder suspect stabbed victim in the neck

Feb. 15—GOUVERNEUR — Court documents shed light on how 22-year-old Frederick A. Wing is accused of killing Ronald E. Durham on Saturday.

Wing was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Mr. Durham's body was found in East Riverside Cemetery that morning. Wing allegedly stabbed him in the neck, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rossie Town Court.

Troopers say they received a call around 8:20 a.m. Saturday after a resident adjacent to the Gouverneur cemetery reported discovering a body above ground. That turned out to be Mr. Durham, 72, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years who was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.

Wing lives on Van Buren Road, the same road where the cemetery is located.

Police haven't said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.

An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Wing is being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail.