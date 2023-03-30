Court documents identify man killed in west Spokane apartment shooting

Mar. 29—Court documents identified the man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a west Spokane apartment and indicated a man he knew fled the scene.

Spokane police responded to the Holy Names Sister Haven complex, 1935 N. Holy Names Court, after a tenant at one of the units reported her boyfriend had been shot and was crying for help, according to search warrant documents filed Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Officers found the man, identified in documents as Ellsworth Parslow, with a gunshot wound to the chest in the back bathroom. Parslow died upon police arrival.

Parslow's father told police he spent most of the day with his son while they worked on a car in the parking lot.

After running errands that afternoon, the father and son returned to the parking lot to work on the car. The father said Parslow took two bags of food they had brought to the apartment, but he didn't return.

He said he saw a relative of Parslow's girlfriend running down the stairs from Parslow's apartment. As the man passed the father, the man said, "They are fighting up there and I gotta leave," the father told police.

The father said he knew something bad happened because the man and Parslow never got along, and the man has said repeatedly in the past that he "was gonna shoot Ellsworth," according to documents.

The man ran away and police do not know where he is. Video surveillance at the apartment building confirmed the man was at the apartment and left at the same time of the shooting, documents say.

Spokane police said on its Facebook page that police are investigating. It said detectives served a search warrant at a residence, gathered evidence and contacted all parties involved. While police have not officially identified a suspect, they said there are no outstanding parties involved in the killing.