Court documents: Knives, cellphone, gun seized following arrest of Kohberger in Pennsylvania

Mar. 2—Police seized knives, a gun, a cellphone and black masks following a search of the Moscow quadruple homicide suspect's vehicle and parents' home in Pennsylvania.

Recently unsealed documents from Monroe County, Pa., list more items that were found during the Dec. 30 arrest of Bryan Kohberger in Chestnuthill Township, Pa.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Among the items recovered by police were three knives, including one described as a Smith & Wesson pocket knife and another listed as a Taylor cutlery knife with a leather sheath. The other knife did not have a description.

While investigating the crime scene at the King Road home in Moscow on Nov. 13, police found a knife sheath that had "Ka-Bar," "USMC," and the United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on its outside.

The Idaho State Lab later found a single source of male DNA on the button snap of the knife sheath. Police believe this is Kohberger's DNA after comparing it to DNA evidence police obtained from the trash at Kohberger's parents' house two days before he was arrested.

Pennsylvania authorities also recovered multiple dark clothing items, including black masks. According to a probable cause affidavit detailing the events leading to Kohberger's arrest, a surviving roommate living at the King Road home told Moscow police that she saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her" during the early morning hours when the four victims were killed.

Other items found during the search in Monroe County include a cellphone, a laptop and a 40-caliber "Glock 22 Gen 5" along with empty 40-caliber magazines.

Police also recovered a plastic bag containing a "green leafy substance," dark-colored boots, and a "criminal psychology book." Kohberger was a Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University.