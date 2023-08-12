Court documents: Man accused of murder claims self defense in shooting near Florence home

A Florence man charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened outside his home in April is claiming he acted in self defense, court records show.

The April 22 shooting happened after Dan Likiko, 21, went to 38-year-old Wayne Haggard's home on Winthrop Circle "without consent and for reasons unknown," Haggard's attorney, Wilbur Zevely, said in a Thursday court filing.

Zevely said Likiko was unknown to Haggard and his family.

When Florence police arrived at the scene that night, they found Likiko with gunshot wounds, sitting in the driver's seat of his car, officials said.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead a short time later.

A police investigation uncovered that a fight just a block over on Wintergreen Court led to the shooting, officials said.

When investigators questioned Haggard, he admitted to shooting Likiko, police said.

Haggard is currently being held at the Boone County Jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.

Court filings show he's asking the court to reduce his bond to $200,000 at 10%, and that he be placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring at his brother's home in Crittenden once released from jail.

A hearing regarding that request is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

